Scotiabank Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $197.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $194.50 to $197.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $188.76 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $193.77. The stock has a market cap of $221.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,019,788 shares of company stock worth $685,706,726 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

