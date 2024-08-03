Scotiabank Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$21.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.25 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

AP.UN stock opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.67. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

