Scotiabank Trims Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Target Price to $27.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

INFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Informatica stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Informatica has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,702,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

