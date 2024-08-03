Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $243.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.94 and a 200 day moving average of $251.06. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

