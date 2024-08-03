Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.82

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.82 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 78.22 ($1.01). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 78.80 ($1.01), with a volume of 2,317,096 shares changing hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.82. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,880.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70,000.00%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

