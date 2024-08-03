Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of SCI opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $224,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Service Co. International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,052,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

