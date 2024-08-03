Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 174 ($2.24) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
