Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 174 ($2.24) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

LON SHC opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.90) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.18. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.44 and a beta of 1.13. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 101.90 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($2.01).

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

