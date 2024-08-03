Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Up to $87.62

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.62, but opened at $103.27. Shake Shack shares last traded at $103.49, with a volume of 547,888 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.05.

Shake Shack Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 175.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $16,365,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

