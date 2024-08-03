Shake Shack’s (SHAK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.05.

NYSE SHAK opened at $96.43 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

