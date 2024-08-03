Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Position Boosted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Shutterstock by 469.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,761,000 after buying an additional 747,180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $21,242,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Shutterstock by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433,906 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 523,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 374,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

SSTK opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

