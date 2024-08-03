Sidoti Csr Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amerigo Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of -109.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.07.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources ( OTCMKTS:ARREF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.01%. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,198.80%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

