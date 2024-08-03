Sidoti Csr Comments on Powell Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Powell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $12.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.04. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Powell Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Stock Down 4.7 %

POWL stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $209.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

