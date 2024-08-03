Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Down 0.6%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €48.38 ($52.59) and last traded at €49.35 ($53.64). 1,176,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.63 ($53.95).

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €53.63 and a 200 day moving average of €53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.38.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

