Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Silgan has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $996,750.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10,540.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 256.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

