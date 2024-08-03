Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of SLGN opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Silgan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after buying an additional 163,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

