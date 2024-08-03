Silgan’s (SLGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $199,265.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 256.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Silgan by 2,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

