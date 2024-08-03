Silver Pursuit Resources (CVE:SPF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd. (CVE:SPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 50,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Silver Pursuit Resources Stock Up 6.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.
Silver Pursuit Resources Company Profile
Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gordon Lake property located in NWT, Canada; and 79 claims located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as First Pursuit Ventures Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Pursuit Resources
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Pursuit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Pursuit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.