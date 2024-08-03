Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.11% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$4.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.40. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$808.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.82 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.314554 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

