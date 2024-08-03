SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIL. Scotiabank cut SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.15. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$5.73 and a one year high of C$14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$85.80 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

