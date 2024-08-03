Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 908,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 596,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,343,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 465,193 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $179.02 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.14.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

