Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

SIRI stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1,320.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

