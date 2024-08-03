SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $135.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 89,582 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

