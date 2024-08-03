SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Lowered to $168.00 at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $135.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,605,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after buying an additional 319,071 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after acquiring an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

