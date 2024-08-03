SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $165.00 at Truist Financial

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $135.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.