SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $155,204.73 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $155,204.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,690.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $131,703.63.

SITM opened at $113.52 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $165.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

