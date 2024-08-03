Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.12

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 263457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

