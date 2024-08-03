Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $10.14. Snap shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 13,492,017 shares trading hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Michael J. O'sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,129. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $13,845,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

