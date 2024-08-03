SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

