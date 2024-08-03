Sonic Automotive (SAH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SAH opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $2,475,707.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,557,610.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $2,475,707.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,557,610.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,535 shares of company stock worth $9,626,682 in the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

