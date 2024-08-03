SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of SouthState worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Stock Performance

SSB stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

