S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $540.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $486.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $526.73.

Get S&P Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $486.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.79. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.