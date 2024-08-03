SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.39

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.39 and last traded at $100.20, with a volume of 42802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.60.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,929,000 after purchasing an additional 190,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60,011 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

