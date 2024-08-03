Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.42%. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPRO opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

