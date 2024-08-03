Spin Master Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$426.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$407.27 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%.

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

Spin Master Price Performance

TOY stock opened at C$31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$27.52 and a 12-month high of C$37.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.68.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

