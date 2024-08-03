Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $358.74

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $358.74 and last traded at $358.71, with a volume of 365050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $343.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.77 and its 200 day moving average is $281.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,931 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

