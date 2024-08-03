Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $5,680,000.00 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $103.80.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.