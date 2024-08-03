Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $2.75. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Standard BioTools traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 1077695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 352,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,375,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,162,101.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,102,072 shares of company stock worth $2,831,304. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $39,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $46,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

