Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCBFF
Standard Chartered Price Performance
Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Chartered
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.