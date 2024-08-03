Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.76. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

