Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.000-5.300 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Infrastructure to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STRL opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

