Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $30.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

