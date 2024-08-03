Stifel Nicolaus Increases Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $39.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.28.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Match Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

