Stifel Nicolaus Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$250.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.92.

WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The stock has a market cap of C$27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$174.39 and a twelve month high of C$230.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$212.38.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

