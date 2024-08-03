Stifel Nicolaus Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Pinterest Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 34,876 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after buying an additional 1,291,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

