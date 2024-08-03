Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dollar Tree Put Options (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 12,504 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 7% compared to the average daily volume of 11,712 put options.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.08. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $98.26 and a 52-week high of $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

