Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Block Call Options (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 82,308 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 62,724 call options.

Block Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

