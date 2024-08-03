Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Block Call Options (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 82,308 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 62,724 call options.
Block Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
