Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP William Dishman Sells 2,204 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,100,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,730 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.