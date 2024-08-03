StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

