StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.50. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

