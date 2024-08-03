StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
SRNE opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
