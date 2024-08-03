StockNews.com Downgrades ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) to Hold

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.